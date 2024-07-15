Link is Playable in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - News

Link will be a playable character in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, according to rating summary on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website.

"This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of Zelda as she attempts to dispel rifts throughout Hyrule and rescue Link. From a ¾-overhead perspective, players explore various environments while fighting stylized enemies (e.g., humans, creatures).

"As Link, players use a sword and arrows to defeat enemies; Zelda can use a magic wand to summon creatures (e.g., wind-up knights, pig soldiers, slime) for battle. Some enemies can be defeated by being set on fire; other creatures dissolve into mist when defeated. Battle sequences are somewhat frenetic, with several enemies attacking/fighting at once."

it isn't known how much of the game will be playable by Link.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 26.

