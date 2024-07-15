PlayStation Reveals ChinaJoy 2024 Lineup - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its lineup for ChinaJoy 2024, which is set to run from July 26 to 29 in Shanghai, China at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

PlayStation China Hero Project

AI-LIMIT (CE-Asia / SenseGames)

(CE-Asia / SenseGames) AWAKEN: Astral Blade (ESDigital Games / Dark Pigeon Games)

(ESDigital Games / Dark Pigeon Games) Convallaria (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Loong Force)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment / Loong Force) Daba: Land of Water Scar (Dark Star)

(Dark Star) EVOTINCTION (Astrolabe Games / Spikewave Games)

(Astrolabe Games / Spikewave Games) EXILEDGE (Enigmatrix)

First-Party

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI)

(Team ASOBI) Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studio)

(Arrowhead Game Studio) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

(Guerrilla Games) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Third-Party

EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts)

(Electronic Arts) Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment / FromSoftware)

(Bandai Namco Entertainment / FromSoftware) Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK)

(SNK) Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment / Crafts & Meister)

(Bandai Namco Entertainment / Crafts & Meister) Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft / Ubisoft Quebec)

(Ubisoft / Ubisoft Quebec) Infinity Nikki (Infold Games / Papergames)

(Infold Games / Papergames) Let’s School (PM Studios / Pathea Games)

(PM Studios / Pathea Games) NBA 2K (2K / Visual Concepts)

2K (2K / Visual Concepts) Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

(S-GAME) Rusty Rabbit (NetEase Games / NITRO PLUS)

(NetEase Games / NITRO PLUS) Strinova (iDreamSky)

(iDreamSky) Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (Bandai Namco Entertainment / Dimps Corporation)

(Bandai Namco Entertainment / Dimps Corporation) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco Entertainment / ZOC / Monkeycraft)

(Bandai Namco Entertainment / ZOC / Monkeycraft) Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

