Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy Releases This Fall for Switch

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Gamepulse has announced the bullet hell action game, Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy, will launch for the Nintendo Switch this Fall.

The game first release for PC via Steam on April 3.

Read details on the game below:

Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy is a 2D bullet hell action Touhou Project fan game.

In this Boss Rush game, the player steps into the shoes of Cirno, the Hero of Ice, as she embarks on a journey against evil, liberating Gensokyo and saving her dear princess.

High-Mobility Fighting – Move freely on the battlefield and engage in exciting danmaku battles!

– Move freely on the battlefield and engage in exciting danmaku battles! Stunning Danmaku – Dodge waves of beautifully designed danmaku patterns, each with stunning yet lethal bullets!

– Dodge waves of beautifully designed danmaku patterns, each with stunning yet lethal bullets! Custom Builds – Create your own unique builds with a plethora of curious Items and Spell Cards!

– Create your own unique builds with a plethora of curious Items and Spell Cards! An Epic Adventure – Experience a hilarious and entertaining adventure to rescue the princess with Cirno and other popular Touhou Project characters!

About the Prologue

We recommend you play the free game Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy: Prologue first to understand the complete story of the game.

In the prologue, Cirno will journey to the rumored Scarlet Devil Castle to search for the princess’s whereabouts and take on the Scarlet sisters' "warm welcome"…

The prologue and the main story are independent games. Story in the prologue will not be repeated in the main story.

