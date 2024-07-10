Rumor: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Coming to Xbox Game Pass Later This Month - News

Microsoft will reportedly release 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Game Pass later this month.

This is according to a report from Insider Gaming, who spoke with "several sources," and corroborated Windows Central's sources.

There was another report earlier this month that older Activision games would start releasing on Xbox Game Pass in August with the first title being Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. It is also reported Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy are "coming very soon" to the subscription service.

Microsoft this week announced changes are coming to Xbox Game Pass. This includes a price increase for Game Pass Ultimate by $3 to $19.99 per month, while the price of Game Pass Core will increase from $59.99 per year to $74.99 per year and PC Game Pass will increase by $2 to $11.99 per month.

Game Pass for Console will also no longer be available for new members and those who have automatic payment renewal enabled will be able to continue to have Game Pass for Console.

A new Game Pass tier is being added that will replace Game Pass for Console called Xbox Game Pass Standard that will become available in the coming months. It will be available for $14.99 in the US.

Xbox Game Pass Standard, unlike Game Pass for Console, will include the ability to play online console multiplayer, as well as access to hundreds of games. However, it will not include games day one. Some games available day one via Game Pass Ultimate will be added to Xbox Game Pass Standard at a later date.

