Xbox Game Pass Changes Incoming - New Standard Tier, Price Increase, More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,092 Views
Microsoft has announced a number of changes coming to Xbox Game Pass.
Starting tomorrow, July 10 price changes will go into effect for new members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Core, and PC Game Pass. Game Pass for Console will also no longer be available for new members and those who have automatic payment renewal enabled will be able to continue to have Game Pass for Console.
In the US, the price for Game Pass Ultimate is increasing by $3 to $19.99 per month, while the price of Game Pass Core will increase from $59.99 per year to $74.99 per year. PC Game Pass is increasing by $2 to $11.99 per month. Current members with recurring charges will see the new prices starting September 12. For the complete list of the new prices click here.
A new Game Pass tier is being added that will replace Game Pass for Console called Xbox Game Pass Standard that will become available in the coming months. It will be available for $14.99 in the US.
Xbox Game Pass Standard, unlike Game Pass for Console, will include the ability to play online console multiplayer, as well as access to hundreds of games. However, it will not include games day one. Some games available day one via Game Pass Ultimate will be added to Xbox Game Pass Standard at a later date.
Here are the breakdown of the different Game Pass tiers with the new prices:
- Xbox Game Pass Core ($74.99 per year) - 25+ games on console, online console multiplayer, and member deals and discounts
- Xbox Game Pass Standard ($14.99 per month when it launches) - Access to hundreds of games on console, online console multiplayer, and member deals and discounts
- PC Game Pass ($11.99 per month) - Day one releases, access to hundreds of games on PC, and EA Play (Note: Online play is already free on PC).
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($19.99 per month) - Day one releases, access to hundreds of games on console and PC, online console multiplayer, member deals and discounts, EA Play, cloud gaming, free perks every month
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
" However, it will not include games day one." There goes Day1 on gamepass.
Only Ultimate tier, for 20$ pr month will have that. This is the cost of putting Call of Duty on gamepass.... and the price increase, should just about cover the expected losses, they will suffer for it.
You can just smell the innovation...
But most telling is the dead silence from the Game Pass super fans who were all so certain of the glittering perfect future of gaming at the start of this generation. Seriously, I want to know who Ultimate actually makes sense for. How many full size games can you really play per year? I´d rather that limited number be from my free choice of all available games, not just MS´ limited offering they over-paid for and must now milk their fans dry for. Like, without trying half of one´s game purchases will end up being on sale or below launch price. The lower tiers of course seem to resemble Sony´s PS+ model. Which the super fans would hardly acknowledge as a viable subscription model. Yet here we are...
If your not growing in subscription numbers, then all you can do is raise prices for existing customers, and maybe create a new cheaper tier.
Or if you used 70 billions to acquire activision and you are about to put a game that last year sold +20 millions at 60/70 dollars for "free" you need to get that money from somewhere lol
Billion not Billions. Why does this website insist on saying it wrong all the time?
SO much this. I don't think MS want profits from Activision to drop, as a result of gamepass. Spending $70+ BN, and destroying its profit margins, isn't the plan here. Thats why Day1 is going away, and prices for gamepass are riseing to cover CoD expected losses from gamepass.
They cant afford a "new cheaper tier", when they plan on putting Call of Duty games in gamepass. The losses for doing such, will be too big. (obviously they can afford too, but, they want to earn profits)