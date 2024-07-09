Xbox Game Pass Changes Incoming - New Standard Tier, Price Increase, More - News

Microsoft has announced a number of changes coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Starting tomorrow, July 10 price changes will go into effect for new members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Core, and PC Game Pass. Game Pass for Console will also no longer be available for new members and those who have automatic payment renewal enabled will be able to continue to have Game Pass for Console.

In the US, the price for Game Pass Ultimate is increasing by $3 to $19.99 per month, while the price of Game Pass Core will increase from $59.99 per year to $74.99 per year. PC Game Pass is increasing by $2 to $11.99 per month. Current members with recurring charges will see the new prices starting September 12. For the complete list of the new prices click here.

A new Game Pass tier is being added that will replace Game Pass for Console called Xbox Game Pass Standard that will become available in the coming months. It will be available for $14.99 in the US.

Xbox Game Pass Standard, unlike Game Pass for Console, will include the ability to play online console multiplayer, as well as access to hundreds of games. However, it will not include games day one. Some games available day one via Game Pass Ultimate will be added to Xbox Game Pass Standard at a later date.

Here are the breakdown of the different Game Pass tiers with the new prices:

Xbox Game Pass Core ($74.99 per year) - 25+ games on console, online console multiplayer, and member deals and discounts

($74.99 per year) - 25+ games on console, online console multiplayer, and member deals and discounts Xbox Game Pass Standard ($14.99 per month when it launches) - Access to hundreds of games on console, online console multiplayer, and member deals and discounts

($14.99 per month when it launches) - Access to hundreds of games on console, online console multiplayer, and member deals and discounts PC Game Pass ($11.99 per month) - Day one releases, access to hundreds of games on PC, and EA Play (Note: Online play is already free on PC).

($11.99 per month) - Day one releases, access to hundreds of games on PC, and EA Play (Note: Online play is already free on PC). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($19.99 per month) - Day one releases, access to hundreds of games on console and PC, online console multiplayer, member deals and discounts, EA Play, cloud gaming, free perks every month

