PvP Shooter Frenzies Announced for PS VR2 and Meta Quest - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher nDreams and developer Near Light have announced player-versus-player first-person shooter, Frenzies, for the PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest.

A closed alpha test will start on July 18 and those interested can sign-up on the game's Discord channel.

"We’re thrilled to be bringing Frenzies to PlayStation VR2 [and Quest]!," said Near Light head of studio Paul Mottram on the PlayStation Blog. "As you can see from the [debut gameplay trailer], Frenzies fuses nDreams’ award-winning gunplay with the mayhem of multiplayer, throwing you into neon-soaked arenas for a winner-takes-all showdown with a twist.

"Each five-round match in Frenzies is a chaotic lucky dip of randomized round types, maps, and teams that ensure no two matches are ever the same. Fun to play yet challenging to master, we think Frenzies will leave you smiling from ear-to-ear every time you step into the arena. We look forward to showing you more soon!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Frenzies is the chaotic PvP shooter for the ultimate show-off, combining nDreams’ precision gunplay with a lucky dip of frantic round types. Make friendships and ruin them amid a hail of neon-soaked gunfire in a winner-takes-all arena showdown.

A new first-person shooter from the virtual reality pros at nDreams and Near Light, Frenzies fuses the award-winning action of Fracked and Synapse with the mayhem of multiplayer player-versus-player.

Embrace your worst self.

I Like the Way You Move

Zip-line to the high ground, dash behind cover, and dispatch your victims with reckless glee. Kitted out with dual shooters and a plucky smirk, become a deadly blur across the arena.

Make Friends… Then Shoot Them!

Stand your ground against 11 other contestants in the ever-shifting mayhem of random maps, round types and teams. Land the perfectly executed headshot, high five your friends or just cause chaos—whatever your vibe, we dig it.

Subtlety is for Second Place

Pop on your onesie and strike a pose. Customization of your killer suit is as crucial as combat proficiency—is it even a win if you don’t look good at the same time?

Don’t Keep It to Yourself

Whether you are on the lookout for the latest news, eager to share your feedback about the game, or just want to hangout with other players, head to Discord and join the Frenzies community.

