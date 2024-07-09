The Case of the Golden Idol Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Playstack and developer Color Gray Games have announced The Case of the Golden Idol is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass. The PC version of the game is also out now on the Microsoft Store.

The game was previously available on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Read details on the game below:

Mayhem, magic and murder most foul! Examine clues and use your powers of deduction to solve the twisted mystery of a family’s cursed inheritance and a series of grisly deaths in this point-and-click detective adventure game.

In 1742, a gold figurine imbued with supernatural powers passes into the hands of an explorer by way of a dastardly act. Decades later, his descendants remain under the idol’s spell. Step into the shoes of an 18th-century detective and uncover the dark truth behind a series of strange deaths spanning 50 years, all somehow connected.

The Spider of Lanka DLC

The Conspiracy Deepens -The Spider of Lanka begins in 1741, one year before the first scenario in The Case of the Golden Idol, and uncovers the awful origins of this five-decade tale of betrayal, greed, ambition and death.

-The Spider of Lanka begins in 1741, one year before the first scenario in The Case of the Golden Idol, and uncovers the awful origins of this five-decade tale of betrayal, greed, ambition and death. Three Scenarios to Untangle – Set in the fictional Kingdom of Lanka, this downloadable content offers three brand new scenarios that will demand the utmost of your deduction powers to unravel.

– Set in the fictional Kingdom of Lanka, this downloadable content offers three brand new scenarios that will demand the utmost of your deduction powers to unravel. The Web of Deceit Begins With the Spider – Encounter characters old and new during your expedition to Lanka. Among these faces hides the Spider of Lanka, puppeteering events to shape the future.

The Lemurian Vampire DLC



A Lost Civilization – Follow the perilous journey of the Lemurian delegation to Monkey Paw Island in their search for riches and the truth about the legendary fountain of youth. Will their greed and curiosity be rewarded or does a dark fate await them? Unravel the truth of an ancient civilization, lost in time through three brand new scenarios, filled with death, deceit, and ancient rituals.

– Follow the perilous journey of the Lemurian delegation to Monkey Paw Island in their search for riches and the truth about the legendary fountain of youth. Will their greed and curiosity be rewarded or does a dark fate await them? Unravel the truth of an ancient civilization, lost in time through three brand new scenarios, filled with death, deceit, and ancient rituals. A Hidden Truth – Investigate a new cast of characters to discover their motivations and darkest secrets. However, they will not give away their secrets easily. Prepare to push your deductive reasoning to its limit.

– Investigate a new cast of characters to discover their motivations and darkest secrets. However, they will not give away their secrets easily. Prepare to push your deductive reasoning to its limit. Connect the Storyline – The Lemurian Vampire connects The Spider of Lanka directly to the main game. The only thing that stands in your way, is the mysterious Tower Dweller and its powerful Golden artifact.

