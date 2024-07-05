Genshin Impact Update 4.8 'Summertide Scales and Tales' Launches July 17 - News

Developer miHoYo announced Genshin Impact update 4.8 is called "Summertide Scales and Tales" and will launch on July 17.

View a trailer of the update below:

View the events overview trailer below:

Read details on the "Summertide Scales and Tales" update below:

Version 4.8 “Summertide Scales and Tales” features the brand-new summer map Simulanka. The adventure in this limited-time magical world brings new stories, seasonal events, rich rewards, as well as a fresh look for Nilou and Kirara. In addition, Emilie, a perfumer will debut as the new recruitable five-star character who can deal even more damage to Burning enemies.

Simulanka is a captivating world consisting of several distinct lands populated by origami creatures, clockwork figures, and other fantastical beings. Together with Kirara, Nilou, Navia, and the Wanderer, players can explore the enchanting landscapes, lend a hand to resolve an impending crisis, as well as uncover the truth and surprises of this magical world.

This journey will also be punctuated by seasonal events that will take place around Simulanka, which include a variety of mini-games and bonuses. Players will be able to try their hand at mini-games such as “Boreal Flurry” where they can shoot balloons while enjoying an aerial experience overlooking Simulanka, the claw-machine-like game “Flying Hatter’s Trick” to capture as many moving toy figures as possible, or “Metropole Trials” where they will have to assemble two teams of characters to take on the combat challenges. By successfully completing these mini-games, players will be able to obtain Starsail Coins to draw for a multitude of figurines with diverse gestures, which can be displayed on “Good Shelves” scattered throughout Simulanka. “Good Shelves” can also be obtained as Furnishings as a reward for completing all main stories in Simulanka. They can then be placed in the Serenitea Pot as summer souvenirs!

Moreover, two heroines of the adventure, Kirara and Nilou, will show up in their new outfits. Players can recruit Kirara into the team for free by drawing for a certain number of figurines, and get Kirara’s new phantom burglar-themed outfit by accumulating “Excerpts of Bliss” as they collect “Jubilant Feathers” and open “Fairytale Troves” around Simulanka. Meanwhile, Nilou’s new floral-themed outfit will be available at a limited-time discount in the store.

Alongside the familiar faces, the new 5-star Dendro polearm user and famous perfumer Emilie will make her debut. She has unique abilities that allow her to deal more damage to Burning enemies. Her combat mechanics revolve around the “Lumidouce Case,” which intermittently inflicts Dendro DMG. If enemies are affected by the Burning effect, the Case can be upgraded and deal greater damage based on her attack. It also benefits from a greater attack range and faster attack speed. Emilie’s Story Quest, “Pomum de Ambra Chapter,” delves into her second identity as a “forensic cleaner” expert in crime scene investigation and unravels the mystery surrounding the “Auguste” flower. Emilie’s debut and Yelan’s rerun will appear in the latter half of Version 4.8 Event Wishes. Reruns of Navia and Nilou will take place in the first phase of the version.

Following the reduction in level requirements in Version 4.7, another optimization will be made to the Encounter Point System. It will allow players to store Encounter Points and use them later to claim Daily Commission rewards at their convenience. New Long-Term Encounter Points can be converted from excess points accumulated beyond the daily limit, by completing quests, collecting specific items such as Oculi, opening chests or completing event objectives. To convert Long-Term Encounter Points into Daily Encounter Points, simply complete activities that consume Original Resin, such as claiming rewards from Ley Line Blossoms, Trounce Domains, and World Bosses. However, the Long-Term Encounter Points will be reset with every version update that ends with “.0,” such as Version 5.0.

Furthermore, the cooldown for World Bosses which cost 40 Original Resin to claim rewards has been drastically reduced from 5 minutes to just 10 seconds. This enhancement enables smoother challenges, quicker Resin consumption, and facilitates the conversion of Long-Term Encounter Points to claim Daily Commission bonuses.

Another new version 4.8 feature, “Echo,” will add new effects to character movements, leaving a unique trailing effect while sprinting. In Version 4.8, players will be able to obtain Echoes for Diluc, Qiqi, Kirara, Jean and Ningguang by completing the “Envisaged Echoes” challenges in the Imaginarium Theater lobby. Accessing these challenges requires the use of two special keys. Two keys will be granted to the player upon entering “Envisaged Echoes,” while additional keys can be obtained by completing Act 6 of the Imaginarium Theater each season.

1. New Map Simulanka

Map Introduction – Limited-time, magical, different unique themes! World Inside a Magical Book – we introduce another limited-time wonderland “Simulanka”, a world inside a magical storybook, featuring regions of unique themes. Forest of Blessings – The first stop, made of paper. However, some are in big trouble as their colors are fading. You can work with the local origami animals such as paper frogs and flying squirrels, understand their behaviors and moving patterns, and accomplish the area-specific challenges. Constellation Metropole – Connecting by the Maritime Express, you can reach the next location in the northwest where clockwork mechanics and figures exist everywhere and become the key to proceed. More areas, puzzles, tales, and surprises await!

– Limited-time, magical, different unique themes! Seasonal Events Three mini-games: “Northern Winds Gliding Challenge” – Take good shots at the balloons while soaring in the sky. These challenges can be found at different locations around Simulanka, giving an unbelievable bird-eye view overlooking the diverse landscape at the same time. “Flying Hatter’s Trick” – Players can borrow the power of a marvelous flying hat to play claw-machine-like games and catch as many moving toy figures as they can. “Metropole Trials” – Combat challenges that require two teams of character. One new collection game: “Figurine Fabrication” – Winning the three mini-games above can accumulate Starsail Coins, which can be used in the fourth mini-game “Figurine Fabrication,” you can earn dozens of Figurines in different looks and poses, and display them on Good Shelf.

Rich Rewards Free New Furniture – “Good Shelf,” a piece of unique furniture that can display figurines, after you walk through the main stories of this area. Free 4-star Kirara – Kirara, free to recruit after you draw the figurines in “Figurine Fabrication” a certain number of times. Free New Outfit for Kirara – A new burglar-themed outfit for Kirara, after you collect “Jubilant Feathers” and open “Fairytale Troves” to accumulate enough “Excerpts of Bliss” during open-world exploration. Nilou’s new outfit at a discount to purchase. More Primogems, Mora, and Materials to get.



2. New Character: Emilie

Emilie, 5-star, Dendro, Polearm, more damage to burning enemies: Besides perfume making, Emilie is also a professional in forensic cleaning, known for her low profile and exceptional skills in investigating crime scenes and uncovering the truth. In her Story Quest, “Pomum de Ambra Chapter,” players will witness Emilie applying her dual expertise to unravel a series of mysteries related to the “Auguste” flower. Elemental Skill: Emilie creates a “Lumidouce Case” that intermittently deals Dendro damage to surrounding enemies. If the enemies are affected by Burning, the Lumidouce Case upgrades to Level 2, dealing higher damage based on Emilie’s ATK, with a larger attack range and faster attack speed. Elemental Burst: Emilie fully upgrades the Lumidouce Case to Level 3, delivering Dendro attacks at a higher frequency. When her Elemental Burst ends, she can recreate another Lumidouce Case at the same level it was before she cast her Burst.



3. Version 4.8 Banner

1st half – Navia (rerun) and Nilou (rerun)

2nd half – Emilie (debut) and Yelan (rerun)

4. Character Trailing Effect: Echo

“Envisaged Echoes” Challenges – In the same room of Imaginarium Theater introduced in Version 4.7, we bring new challenges “Envisaged Echoes” that require special keys to start. Two keys will be given the first time you check out the “Envisaged Echoes,” and more can be earned by completing Act 6 of the Imaginarium Theater each season.

– In the same room of Imaginarium Theater introduced in Version 4.7, we bring new challenges “Envisaged Echoes” that require special keys to start. Two keys will be given the first time you check out the “Envisaged Echoes,” and more can be earned by completing Act 6 of the Imaginarium Theater each season. Trailing Effect – Echo: As a reward for the “Envisaged Echoes,” players can get a unique trailing effect for characters while running, named “Echo.” In Version 4.8, you can obtain the Echo for Diluc, Qiqi, Kirara, Jean, and Ningguang.

