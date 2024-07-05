2004's Horror Game Ao Oni Headed to Switch and PC on July 26 - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Game Studio announced 2004's horror puzzle action adventure game, Ao Oni, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 26.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Challenge yourself while being chased by fear! A horror puzzle action adventure!

The Legendary Horror Game Ao Oni Has Evolved and Come Back to Life!

This is the origin of "Blue Tragedy."

Long ago, there was a mansion on the outskirts of town. There were whispers among the people about such rumors as Blue monsters coming out…

What the four people who visited the mansion saw, were monsters…Can they escape alive?

The Official "High Speed Mode" Has Been Added!

You can freely choose between 2x and 15x speeds to challenge the super fast horror! Screaming is inevitable as the blue demon chases you at high speed! How far can you clear at what speed!?

New Mode "Ao Oni -Ai’s Story-" Has Been Added!

A girl named “Ai” awakens in a mysterious mansion. Explore the mansion, where the rooms change every time you play, find items, and attempt to escape! Can you see all the endings!?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles