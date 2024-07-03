Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Main Story Will Take At Least 20 Hours - News

/ 306 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi in an interview with Automaton Media revealed the main story for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will take at least 20 hours to complete.

"It will take no less than 20 hours just to clear the story," said Hirabayashi.

"Then, of course, there will also be missions and challenges to clear after completing the story, so I think the volume of the game is comparable to that of a full priced title."

A demo for the game is available now on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles