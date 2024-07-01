Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Demo is Now Avaialble - News

posted 3 hours ago

Capcom has announced a demo for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. The PlayStation demo is available via the PlayStation Store and the Xbox demo on the Xbox Store.

The demo lets you plays some of the stages from the main game without a time limit.

View the demo trailer below:

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 19.

