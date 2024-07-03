Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Gets 30 Minutes of Gameplay - News

Nintendo of America in a new Nintendo Treehouse Plays video posted to YouTube showcased 30 minutes of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition.

On July 18, the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition game kicks off its worldwide—or just living room-bound—competition on the Nintendo Switch family of systems! And for those whose NES roots run deep, prepare for the nostalgia-plosion that is the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Deluxe Set. This special-edition bundle includes a physical version of the game, a set of five collectible pins, 13 art cards commemorating each of the featured NES classics, and a replica of the fabled gold-colored NES Game Pak (for display only, stand included) to commemorate the original 1990 Nintendo World Championships event. Perfect for collectors, and for raising above your head in victory!

Paying tribute to the unforgettable in-person Nintendo World Championships held in 1990, 2015 and 2017, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition challenges players to battle through bite-sized bits of classic blockbusters. Both old-school and new-school players can enjoy the rush of over 150 speedrun challenges taken from 13 classic NES games. Warm up by setting and beating your own best times in the single-player Speedrun Mode—unlocking new challenges and unique in-game pins along the way—then up to eight players can compete locally in Party Mode. Nintendo Switch Online members can also enter World Championships Mode to submit their best times in five challenges that rotate each week and compete for a spot on the global leaderboard.

Test your mettle against speedrun challenges taken from these NES titles:

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Adventure Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

It’s tme to etch your own name into gaming history. Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Deluxe Set ($59.99 MSRP) and the digital version of the game ($29.99 MSRP) are available for pre-order at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and other select retailers. Also, those seeking the most authentic NES feel can snag a pair of optional Nintendo Entertainment System controllers ($59.99 MSRP), available to paid Nintendo Switch Online members.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 18.

