VA-11 Hall-A Developer Announces .45 PARABELLUM BLOODHOUND for PC

VA-11 Hall-A developer Sukeban Games has announced "active time action" game, .45 PARABELLUM BLOODHOUND, for PC via Steam. It will be playable at BitSummit Drift from July 19 to 21.

Read details on the game below:

An “Active Time Action” game, which sounds a little bit like nonsense but we like nonsense.

tl;dr, you move and dodge in real time while you wait for an Action bar to fill at a speed determined by character and weapon stats. Once that’s done you can then stop time and plan your offensive.

The genesis of the battle system can of course be traced back to a personal favorite of mine: Parasite Eve, but that’s about where comparisons end.

I’ll talk about this some other time.

The pitch: You play as Reila Mikazuchi; a washed out mercenary whose glory days are long gone. In a last attempt at grabbing life by the horns she decides to go back to the life, only to realize the real enemy isn’t in front of her gun.

The whole game plays out inside these highly atmospheric environments peppered with hand-placed encounters. You’ll be roaming around finding secrets hidden all over the game’s world, as well as talking to quite the unique cast of characters. Not to mention cool boss fights at the end of every level.

We’re currently aiming for seven chapters; five of which are currently playable from start to finish. Most of the features are already locked in, as well as the story. We highly doubt things will change much from this initial description though we never know… There’s always something we can get rid of to ship it within this lifetime.

