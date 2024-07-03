Isometric Action Adventure Game Dune Crawl Announced for PC - News

GUNHEAD and Alientrap have announced cooperative, isometric action adventure game, Dune Crawl, for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Dune Crawl is a cooperative, isometric action adventure game where players take on the roles of desert faring privateers. Gameplay can be described as The Legend of Zelda meets Sea of Thieves.

Together, players explore the dust seas by piloting their Dune Crawler, a gigantic walking crustacean festooned with cannons and treasure maps.

Travel through sprawling, lush, hand drawn environments to unfold the story surrounding the mystery of the Dune Crawlers. Interact with quest-giving NPCs, defend the local towns from bandits, discover hidden plunder, ride armored scarabs and defend your title as the greatest freebooter this side of the seven sands.

