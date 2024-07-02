PlayStation Stars is Returning After Nearly a Month of Being Down - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation Stars loyalty program will be returning after being down since early June.

"PlayStation Stars will be returning soon in phased regional rollouts," said the company. "Thank you for your patience and we look forward to welcoming you back."

PlayStation Stars released in October 2022 for free with members able to earn rewards by completing campaigns and activities.

Members are able to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed in a catalog that may include PlayStation Store products and PSN wallet funds, as well as the ability to earn digital collectibles.

