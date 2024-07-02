Tales of Kenzera: Zau Developer Surgent Studios Hit With Layoffs - News

/ 342 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Tales of Kenzera: Zau developer Surgent has been hit with an unknown number of layoffs.

This is according to multiple employees (via Game Developer) who have been posting on LinkedIn they have been laid off.

"The chapter entitled 'Pete Works At Surgent Studios' is coming to a close at the end of the month," said level designer Pete Brisbourne.

Technical artist Jordan Smee on LinkedIn stated, "Well, it looks like I'm joining all the people affected by industry layoffs this year, and I am now seeking Technical Art and Environment Art positions."

Another employee on Bluesky stated, "Well, I’ve officially been laid off, as expected."

Tales of Kenzera: Zau released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles