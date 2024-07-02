Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast Launches October 25 for Switch - News

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Apollosoft have announced Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast will launch for the Nintendo Switch in the Americas and Europe on October 25.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast is the very first console Goblin Slayer video game. It is a tactical RPG overseen by Goblin Slayer‘s creators. Original series creator Kumo Kagyu is in charge of the original concept and series composition. The game’s main character designs are being handled by Noboru Kannatsuki who also worked on the original series.

The game tells a new story set in the Four-Cornered World, with original characters led by a heroine called Guild Master and appearances by famous characters from the show. It also features cutscenes with graphics similar to those of the anime series as well as voice over work by famous Japanese actors and gameplay sequences with beautiful pixel art versions of the characters.

Story

Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast‘s protagonist is a young girl who takes over an adventurer’s guild after the sudden and unexpected passing of her father. While she already was an active adventurer in her remote region, thanks to this sad twist of fate, she becomes her home region’s guild master.

One day, she comes across a strange “small box” in her late father’s study. The box is a relic of legend that makes it possible to resurrect the dead. As the thoughts of those who seek “resurrection for the dead” intersect over this highly sought after “small box,” will she and her party be able to put an end to this unfortunate series of events?

Gameplay

Terrain and attribute compatibility determine the outcome of the battles, with players being able to control the battle situation by making full use of traps. The game also offers a wide range of attacks as well as the use of high-level spells to strengthen allies.

The game features a large number of adventurers with unique occupations and skill, allowing players to organize their own party and play as they wish.

Features:

Brand new story by Goblin Slayer creator Kumo Kagyu.

Character designs by Noboru Kannatsuki.

Tactical RPG with many character combinations.

Beautiful pixel art characters.

Appearances by the main characters of the original series.

Japanese dub featuring famous voice actors.

English localization.

