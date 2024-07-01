Capcom Acquires Minimum Studios - News

Capcom announced it has acquired Minimum Studios by purchasing two-thirds of the shares for the 3D CG production company.

Minimum Studios is based in Taiwan and was founded in 2018. It has worked on several Capcom titles in the past like the Resident Evil 4 remake and Dragon’s Dogma II.

"Based in Taiwan, Minimum Studios' strength lies in animation production for consumer home video game development, and the studio has carried out work on major Capcom titles in the past," reads the press release.

"Capcom decided to make the studio its subsidiary company to sustainably bolster its developmental and technological capabilities, aiming to achieve its long-term management goal of 100 million units in annual sales.

"Going forward, Capcom will continue to explore the acquisition of necessary technological capabilities in order to enhance its game development organization."

