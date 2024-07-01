Arc System Works Opens Arc System Works Europe in Paris - News

Arc System Works announced it has opened up a European branch called Arc System Works Europe.

The company "seeks to grow further in Europe as a renowned developer and publisher." Arc System Works Europe has been given a capital of €100,000.

Arc System Works Europe will first publish and release Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact in Europe when it launches for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam later this year.

A demo for Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact will be playable at Japan Expo Paris at the Bushiroad Games booth from July 11 to 14.

