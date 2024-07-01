XDefiant Tops 11 Million Players - News

/ 202 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an interview published on the official Ubisoft website has announced the free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter, XDefiant, has surpassed 11 million players.

"Let's look at XDefiant," said Guillemot. "There's a lot of work to do, but it was able to attract 11 million players in a short time. And that number will increase with all the work done by the team to ensure Season One brings a lot more to the existing experience. It's about making the right choices and sticking to them."

XDefiant released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect on May 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles