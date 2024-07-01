MARS 2120 Releases August 1 for All Major Platforms - News

QUByte Interactive has announced the Metroidvania game, MARS 2120, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 1.

The game has been available for PC in Early Access since October 2022.

View the release date reveal teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

MARS 2120 is a Metroidvania with engaging melee combat inspired by classics like Super Metroid, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, or Guacamelee! With the use of special abilities tied to elements like ice, fire, and electricity help Sgt. Anna Thirteen Charlotte navigate the colony and battle her way through the secrets of Mars.

Why do humans dream of space exploration? What if that dream goes wrong?

Follow Sgt. Anna Thirteen Charlotte on a space mission to the first human colony on Mars.

Explore the Martian Colony

Discover new biomes, secrets, and numerous threats along the way.

Face Your Enemies

Perform combos by mixing melee and ranged attacks, as well as special moves.

Use Different Equipment and Abilities

Find upgrades and new skills while exploring the Martian colony.

Engage in Epic Battles

From deadly robots to colossal monsters, build your strategies, uncover their weaknesses, and survive!

Play It Your Way

With various accessibility options, you can customize the game according to your style and needs.

