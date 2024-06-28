Metal Gear Solid Delta Producer: It Would be 'the Dream' to Work With Hideo Kojima Again - News

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater production producer Noriaki Okamura in the first episode of the Metal Gear Production Hotline video says it "would be the dream" to work with Hideo Kojima again.

"Well, it’s not my place to answer on behalf of anyone outside the company, or to guess how they might feel about it," said Okamura when asked if there are is a chance original staff members would return to work on the Metal Gear franchise.

"But just speaking for myself, personally, I’d like nothing better than to work with Mr. Kojima and the rest of the team again. If that could happen, that would be the dream. But people have moved on to new things and new commitments, and that’s just our current reality.

"We can’t just take it for granted that everyone would work with us again, or let ourselves be completely dependent on them. I just don’t think it’s right for us to be the ones to make that kind of demand of anyone. So we’re working with the expectation that whatever we make, it’s up to us, it’s on our shoulders to do a good job.

"But on a related detail, since we had a lot of questions about this, Mr. Kojima and all the original development staff are of course credited for their original roles. They were already included in the [Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1], and they’ll be listed in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well. They’re a part of these games too, so absolutely, they’re in."

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

