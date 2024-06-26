Valve: Controller Use on Steam Has Tripled Since 2018, 59% Use Xbox Controllers - News

Valve has revealed daily average controller use on Steam has tripled since 2018 from five percent up to 15 percent.

Xbox controllers are the most popular to use on Steam with 59 percent of sessions using one. This is followed by PlayStation controllers at 26 percent and the Steam Deck at 10 percent.

It was also revealed that Steam Input when implemented in a game supports over 300 controllers.

The team at Valve have added new features and improvements for Steam Input and controller users:

Big Picture update – complete redesign of the controller first experience on Steam, bringing the Steam Deck user experience to the big screen

New controller configurator – rethought and simplified configurator to set, manage, and edit controller bindings

Gyro aiming – overhauled and improved experience for controllers with gyro, implemented Flickstick functionality in Steam Input

Virtual menus – added support to the desktop client

PlayStation Controller support - We worked with Sony to improve support for PS controllers including DualSense Edge, and can now automatically support future 3rd party licensed PlayStation gamepads

Xbox Controller support – We shipped a driver for Windows allowing us to better support Xbox One controllers, including the rear buttons on the Xbox Elite Controllers

