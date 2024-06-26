Capcom Next: Summer 2024 Set for July 1 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 344 Views
Capcom announced the Capcom Next: Summer 2024 showcase will be held on Monday, July 1 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.
The showcase will be 25 minutes long and feature updates on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and the iOS and Mac versions of Resident Evil 7.
There won't be any update on Monster Hunter Wilds.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
FINALLY :D:D:D:D:D
Thank you so much for this article :)
I thought Capcom would have done their presentation in June and was starting to get worried as it's the end of of the month. I've been waiting for this news all year :)
I wonder what new RE game will get announced? RE0 remake, RE1 remake remake lol, RE:CV remake, RE5 remake or RE9?
A trailer & release date for any one of these are VERY fine with me :) :) :) :) :) :)
I'm a long-time Resi fan. I've been playing it since the original trilogy on PS1, then GameCube and was blown away with 0, 1 & 4. This year I've been trying to complete all RE trophies (for main games) on PSN in chronological order. I've 100%ed Resi 0, 1 (2002 remake), 2 remake, 3 remake, Code Veronica X, Resi 4 (original). Now I'm trying to get all trophies for Resi 4 remake. Then I'll be doing it for 5, 6, 7 & 8. I may do Revelations 1 & 2 too, but I've not decided yet.
I wanna do all the trophies before RE9 gets released. So my trophies will be displayed nicely in chronological order. This has been my main mission throughout 2024.