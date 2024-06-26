Capcom Next: Summer 2024 Set for July 1 - News

Capcom announced the Capcom Next: Summer 2024 showcase will be held on Monday, July 1 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will be 25 minutes long and feature updates on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and the iOS and Mac versions of Resident Evil 7.

There won't be any update on Monster Hunter Wilds.

