Cinematic Horror VR Game Deep Cuts Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Scythe Dev Team have announced cinematic horror virtual reality game, Deep Cuts, for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Meta Quest. It will launch for Meta Quest this Fall, and for the PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR in 2025.

Deep Cuts is a cinematic horror virtual reality rescue mission.

Following the success of Happy’s Humble’s Burger Farm, Scythe and tinyBuild return with yet another exhilarating horror experience, this time blending it with classic cinema in an all-new way only achievable in virtual reality. Plunge into a messy physics-based action gameplay with highly interactive worlds, a hair-raising atmosphere, and a rich narrative.

Lights, camera, action! Filmmaker Elise Weber and best friend/creative partner Malcolm Micheaux enjoyed an illustrious career until their villainous cartoon creations went mad. As Elise, explore the Lights Camera Faction studio premises in hopes of saving Malcolm. Enter a series of blockbuster worlds based on the duo’s extensive film catalog alongside Bowie, the only sane cartoon character left.

Take Elise right into the heart of a movie set. Survive the ’80s horror-inspired “Forsaken Festival,” fend off creatures in the ’70s space thriller “Origin Drill,” or take a stroll through the Wild West in “Bastard Town.”

Each blockbuster world contains numerous interactable objects—grab a boom mic for an improvised weapon, fire off a prop machine gun, and discover hidden lore secrets. Solve intricate puzzles with the help of time manipulation abilities, and embrace the power of an ultimate Film Director!

