Thrasher Launches July 25 for Quest and Apple Vision Pro; for SteamVR in December

Publisher Creature and developer Puddle announced the action racing game, Thrasher, will launch for Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro on July 25 for $19.99, and for SteamVR in December. A non-VR version of the game will launch at a later date.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the artist and composer behind the cult hit THUMPER comes THRASHER, a mind-melting cosmic racer and essential audiovisual experience. Use fast paced gestural controls to evolve your space eel from worm to megabeast in a breakneck race for survival that begins at the dawn of time.

Transcend Spacetime

Immerse yourself in a dazzling adventure across space, where music, visuals and gameplay mesh into one transcendent experience.

You vs. the Universe

Use elegant gestural controls to swoop, dash and thrash across the void at breakneck speed, busting through obstacles and stacking up combos as you battle towards the next boss.

Sound and Fury

Lose yourself in the thumping soundtrack created by designer Brian Gibson, bassist for the band Lightning Bolt. Thrasher is a 3D audio showcase, combining spatial audio and haptics to create a stunning sensory experience.

Chill or Challenge

Vibe out and enjoy the crazy journey, or push yourself to the limit by chaining together huge combos to worm your way up the rankings.

