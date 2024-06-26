Original Resident Evil PC Port Out Now on GOG, RE2 and 3 Coming Soon - News

GOG and Capcom announced the original PC port of Resident Evil is now available for PC via GOG for $9.99.

The original releases of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will also release later this year on PC via GOG.

A bundle that includes all three of the original Resident Evil games is available for $24.99 on GOG. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will be added to your library once they are released for those who purchase the bundle.

The game that defined the survival horror genre returns – uncut, compatible with modern machines, and scarier than ever...



Resident Evil is now available on GOG: https://t.co/CQehBj9GqQ



Own a piece of history and play it offline today!@RE_Games @CapcomUSA_ pic.twitter.com/4fwQKM688l — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) June 26, 2024

The good news does not end on Resident Evil 1.



Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are both coming soon to GOG, and you can pre-purchase them in our convenient bundle containing all three Resident Evil games!



Grab it today: https://t.co/AqoZCLHrOZ@RE_Games @CapcomUSA_ pic.twitter.com/4ighAE3zGs — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) June 26, 2024

The new GOG release of Resident Evil has the following features and improvements:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

All 4 localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Japanese).

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling, Anti-Aliasing and more).

Improved timing of the cutscenes.

Improved game video player.

Improved game registry settings.

Issue-free game exit and task switching.

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware and wireless mode.

Features:

Completely uncut, with even more blood, graphic violence and gory scenes than the worldwide monster hit version on PlayStation

A swarm of unknown horrors prowl the mansion's hundreds of rooms, including it's underground lairs, the graveyard and some unwelcoming guest houses

Unprecedented detail-intense texture maps, shadows and lighting effects, plus ever-changing camera angles, create a frighteningly rich 3-D environment.

Choose to play tough guy marksman Chris Redfield or hardcore demolition expert Jill Valentine, both brought to life with realistic polygon character graphics.

Ominous digital surround soundtrack features haunting music that intensifies the action.

