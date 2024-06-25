Palworld Switch Port May be Hard Due to 'Technical Reasons' - News

Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe in an interview with Game File said a potential Nintendo Switch port of Palworld might be difficult due to the specs of the device.

"So maybe it’s hard to port to Switch just for technical reasons," said Mizobe.

The minimum requirements for the PC version of the game are higher than the specs of the Nintendo Switch.

Palworld has sold over 15 million units on PC via Steam and has surpassed 10 million players on Xbox as of February 22. Overall, the game has surpassed 25 million players.

Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

