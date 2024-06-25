Palworld Switch Port May be Hard Due to 'Technical Reasons' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 304 Views
Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe in an interview with Game File said a potential Nintendo Switch port of Palworld might be difficult due to the specs of the device.
"So maybe it’s hard to port to Switch just for technical reasons," said Mizobe.
The minimum requirements for the PC version of the game are higher than the specs of the Nintendo Switch.
Palworld has sold over 15 million units on PC via Steam and has surpassed 10 million players on Xbox as of February 22. Overall, the game has surpassed 25 million players.
Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.
Going by how poorly the Xbone version runs, I believe them. Will have to wait until Switch 2.
Is Palworld still a thing people play?
Sort of.
It's around 50 on the most played Steam games, which is nothing to sneeze at. It's been losing players, but that seems to have stabalized a bit and they have a core base of around 15-25K players at any given time.
For what it is, it's certainly not doing bad. But, its initial popularity seems to have been a fad/curiosity over Pokemon with guns. People who were proclaiming it to be a Pokemon killer or the next big thing were certainly a bit hasty.
I wouldn't say it's hasty. In early access palworld has sold 15 million units on PC and reached 10 million on Xbox. Baldur's gate 3 was estimated to sell 2.5 million in early access and over 10 million since launch so who knows how many people will buy palworld once it's feature complete. Pokemon scarlet/violet has sold around 24 million on switch
I think on Steam it averages around 20k players. Worth keeping in mind though that its in early access so there isn't a huge amount of content (as far as I remember)