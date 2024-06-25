Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is Developed by Skyward Sword HD Studio Tantalus Media - News

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD was developed by Australian studio Tantalus Media, according to VideoGamesChronicle who has seen the game's credits.

Tantalus Media was the developer behind The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD on the Nintendo Wii U and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on the Nintendo Switch. The studio has also worked on the Definitive Editions of Age of Empires I, II, and III, the Switch version of Sonic Mania, and many more games.

Luigi's Mansion 2, known as Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon in the Americas, was developed by Next Level Games and released for the Nintendo 3DS in March 2013.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 27 for $59.99.

