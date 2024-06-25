Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster Releases July 17 for PC - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Sting announced the remaster of Riviera: The Promised Land will launch for PC via Steam on July 17 worldwide. It will be available for 20 percent off for the first two weeks of release.

The remaster first released for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android earlier this year in Japanese only. The PC version will support English and Japanese.

View the PC release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You can enjoy the remastered version of Riviera: The Promised Land, the first work in the Dept. Heaven Episodes series, on Steam!

Equipped with various additional convenient functions, the ease of play has been improved! It’s full of elements that will satisfy everyone from first-time players to experienced players!

Story

At the behest of Hector, who is one of the Seven Magi, the Grim Angel Ein and his familiar, Rose, along with another Grim Angel named Ledah, all head to Riviera, an island floating in Asgard.

On the way, Ursula, the guardian of the Riviera, appears and is thwarted by the Grim Angels’ intrusion.

Ein, whose memories were sealed by Ursula’s attack, wakes up in Elendia, where the spirits live…

Game Features

Easy-to-operate field exploration!

A unique battle system where your skills are determined by the items you own!

Who are your close comrades? A favorability system that changes depending on your choices!

More than 90 illustrations to liven up events!

Remastered Additional Elements

Background music change function with five types of sound sources!

Play mode with up to 5x speed!

Event skip function!

All illustrations are available in high-definition!

Reliable auto save function!

Ease of play greatly improved by difficulty level and mode selection!

Boost function that allows you to quickly learn skills!

Improved user-friendly interface!

Function to switch voices between Japanese and English!

User-friendliness has also been further improved in the Steam version!

Riviera: The Promised Land will launch on July 17 for Steam!

To celebrate the release, get the game with a 20% discount for two weeks only.

Enjoy Riviera on your PC! Languages: English, Japanese

Please head to the Steam page below and add the game to your wishlist:… — スティング (@sting_pr) June 25, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles