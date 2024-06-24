Avowed is Similar in Scope to The Outer Worlds - News

/ 152 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

Obsidian Entertainment's Game Director on Avowed Carrie Patel in an interview with Game Informer revealed the upcoming RPG is similar in scope to The Outer Worlds.

"The best comparison for Avowed in terms of scope is The Outer Worlds," said Patel. "Players can expect a roughly similar experience, just like The Outer Worlds, depending on what kind of difficulty they play on, and how thoroughly they explore and invest inside content, versus just sticking to the main crit path missions."

Patel added the best comparison for Avowed is The Outer Worlds rather than The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

" I think the best comparison is The Outer Worlds," said Patel. "I think that gives a much clearer idea of the scope of the game and also the design and layout. Like The Outer Worlds, Avowed has a series of open zones that are connected and unlock over the course of the game, rather than one giant map that you can walk through from beginning to end. And yeah, in terms of the kind of the quest structure, the narrative structure, it's a lot closer to The Outer Worlds, as well."

Avowed will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass this Fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles