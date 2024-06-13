THQ Nordic to Attend Gamescom 2024 - News

THQ Nordic announced it will be attending Gamescom 2024.

The publisher will showcase five games, including two unannounced games that will be revealed during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024 on August 2.

The three announced games that will be at Gamescom 2024 are the following:

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Gothic Remake

Titan Quest II

Gamescom 2024 runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

We are thrilled to announce that we are making a grand return to Cologne for #gamescom2024!



Visit our booth in Hall 7.1 for a chance to play Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Gothic Remake, Titan Quest II, _ _ _ _ _ _, and _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _. pic.twitter.com/NRMTIbQQ3Y — THQ Nordic is playing Biomutant on Switch 🐹 (@THQNordic) June 13, 2024

