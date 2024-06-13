By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
THQ Nordic to Attend Gamescom 2024

THQ Nordic to Attend Gamescom 2024 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 354 Views

THQ Nordic announced it will be attending Gamescom 2024.

The publisher will showcase five games, including two unannounced games that will be revealed during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024 on August 2.

The three announced games that will be at Gamescom 2024 are the following:

  • Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
  • Gothic Remake
  • Titan Quest II

Gamescom 2024 runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.