Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy Releases in October for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Microids Studio Paris announced the adventure game, Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in October.

Driven by the remorse-filled story of a fallen explorer, embody a journalist in search of adventure and truth in the discovery of a forgotten land, the Amerzone! You will have to delve into the past and investigate the remnants of this land with many secrets. Will you find the key to the mystery behind the Great White Birds, the endemic species of the Amerzone?

An Ode to Exploration and Discovery

Explore an ancient land built by years of secrets, browsing realistic environments and enjoying a both eerie and appealing ambient.

Facing Multiple Riddles in a Quest for Truth

In a scenario faithful to the original game but enriched with new features, find clues, face tough puzzles and solve the case of the great white birds.

Fascinating and Complex Characters to Interact With

Discover people with deep backstories and elaborate designs, study their expectations and fix the errors from the past.

