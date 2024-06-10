F1 24 Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 316 Views
F1 24 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 22, 2024, according to SELL.
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) in its second week fell one spot to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) are down one spot to third and fourth places, respectively. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) rounds out the top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- F1 24
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gran Turismo 7
Xbox Series X|S
- F1 24
- Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
- TopSpin 2K25
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- Gran Turismo 7
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock
- F1 24
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
