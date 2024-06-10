F1 24 Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

F1 24 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 22, 2024, according to SELL.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) in its second week fell one spot to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) are down one spot to third and fourth places, respectively. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

F1 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

F1 24 Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition TopSpin 2K25

PS4 F1 24 EA Sports FC 24 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock F1 24

