Killing Floor 3 Releases in Early 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Tripwire Interactive has announced Killing Floor 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in early 2025.

"We are incredibly excited for players to experience the action / horror world we are creating for Killing Floor III," said Tripwire Interactive creative director Bryan Wynia. "Today we released our first gameplay trailer giving fans an extended look at the game that we’ve been busy developing, and the absolute carnage they can expect when Killing Floor III launches in early 2025!"

Killing Floor III‘s gameplay trailer introduces the first three new playable Nightfall specialists including the highly-anticipated return of fan-favorite commando, Mr. Foster. Each specialist comes complete with their own unique set of skills and proficiencies giving them and their team an edge in combat, including an arsenal of fully customizable weapons and deadly cutting-edge military gadgets. Maps in Killing Floor III come to life with new levels of verticality and traversability and, when combined with advancements in player movement such as dashing and climbing, and the addition of deadly environmental traps, give specialists new strategies to adapt and survive. Horzine’s Zeds have been redesigned for maximum destruction, and with enhancements in weaponry, movement, AI, and enemy behavior, their new methods of terminating specialists are more gruesome and effective than ever. And finally, for the first time fans can feast their eyes on one of Horzine’s latest creations: The Impaler.

The Battle Begins with Nightfall

Killing Floor III is the next installment in the legendary co-op action/horror FPS series. The year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

