Top-Down Action Adventure Game Run from Mummies Releases This Fall for PS5 and PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Lost Turnip announced the top-down 2D action adventure game, Run from Mummies, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam this Fall.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on the tour of a lifetime!

Pile in the tour van for an expedition to a forgotten pyramid, long lost to time. Take pictures and unearth ancient relics, all while exploring decrepit tombs, arid wastelands, opulent temples, and a slew of other unique locations. But be warned – the mummies inhabiting these locales won’t be happy entertaining visitors…

Run From Mummies is a top-down 2D action adventure for one-to-four tourists. Delve deep into the unknown with nothing but your wits and trusty camera. Use flash photography to stun mummies, fend off skittering scarabs, and uncover ancient plots spanning thousands of years. Oh—and make it out alive.

Hand-Drawn Cutscenes

Follow your tour group into a universe ending plot told through dozens of cutscenes, each featuring hand drawn visuals and animations. Make sure to get some good photos along the way!

Dig into the past with hundreds of hand drawn backstory slides that reveal the thrilling lives of those who came before.

Happy tours!

Features:

Challenging action adventure with satisfying movement and combat mechanics.

Use your camera’s unnecessarily bright flash to interact with the world, activate traps, and temporarily blind mummies.

Find brand new enemies and traps around every corner. Learn the mechanics using your own ingenuity, or dig into the codex for hints.

Explore seven distinct regions capped off by exciting boss battles.

A roster of diverse and interesting tourists with their own unique abilities and quirks, facilitating a multitude of playstyles.

Enjoy over 30 exciting and hilarious hand drawn cutscenes.

Experience a rich lore told through beautiful backstory sequences and hundreds of codex entries.

a rich lore told through beautiful backstory sequences and hundreds of codex entries. Discover secrets and unlockables hidden within each level.

Deep replay value with a time attack mode, along with a scaling difficulty mode for the most extreme tourists.

Kick back with your friends between tours and play Fun House mini-game rooms. Everything from suitcase soccer to racing!

Groove along to exciting and varied music, composed by Eric Benaim.

Tour solo or with one-to-four plyers in couch cooperative play. With Steam’s Remote Play Together, teach up with your friends from around the world with just one copy of the game!

