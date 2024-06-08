Narrative Stealth Game Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Nordcurrent Labs and developer River End Games have announced isometric, narrative-driven stealth game, Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience an isometric, narrative-driven stealth game set in the stunning city of Eriksholm. When Hanna’s brother, Herman, disappears and the police begin to pursue him, her search sets off a chain of catastrophic events that will not only alter their lives but also the destiny of the entire city. Join your allies, outsmart relentless enemies, and use your cunning to uncover the truth behind Herman’s disappearance — where greater powers are at play than you ever imagined.



Follow Hanna’s adventure through the vibrant streets of Eriksholm, a sprawling Nordic city inspired by the elegance and grit of early 1900s Scandinavia. In this world, every shadow offers a hiding place, and every corner hides a new challenge. Allies and quick reflexes are your greatest tools as you unravel the city's secrets and outsmart your pursuers.



Key Features:

Narrative Adventure - Join Hanna's adventure through Eriksholm on her quest to find her brother and uncover the mystery behind his disappearance. Venture into stunning landscapes in a gripping story where every second counts as Hanna strives to reunite her family.

- Join Hanna's adventure through Eriksholm on her quest to find her brother and uncover the mystery behind his disappearance. Venture into stunning landscapes in a gripping story where every second counts as Hanna strives to reunite her family. Distinctive Characters - Switch between three unique characters, and utilize their unique abilities to access new areas, overcome various challenges and puzzles, and outsmart your enemies.

- Switch between three unique characters, and utilize their unique abilities to access new areas, overcome various challenges and puzzles, and outsmart your enemies. Strategic Gameplay - Observe guard behaviors, use environmental cues, and find clever solutions to overcome obstacles. Scout environments carefully, use cover and stealth, and employ diversion tactics to evade detection.

- Observe guard behaviors, use environmental cues, and find clever solutions to overcome obstacles. Scout environments carefully, use cover and stealth, and employ diversion Vibrant World - Explore the fictitious world of Eriksholm, a place of beauty, hardship, and adventure, heavily inspired by the Nordic cities of the 1900s.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles