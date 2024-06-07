Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2024 - Details and Trailers on 21 Games - News

/ 389 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Day of the Devs 2024: Summer Game Fest Edition showcase featured 21 upcoming games from indie developers. It was hosted by Double Fine and iam8bit.

Check out details and trailers on all the game showcased during the Day of the Devs 2024: Summer Game Fest Edition showcase below:

Simpler Times

In Simpler Times, you step into the shoes of Taina as she prepares to move out of her childhood home and begin the next chapter of her life. Relive her memories and learn how she grew into the creative, expressive person she has become. This is a contemplative, cozy experience. There is no score, no timer, no combat, no failing, and no anxiety. Just vibes.

Battle Vision Network

Battle Vision Network is an online player-versus-player puzzle battler fusing cozy color-matching puzzle gameplay with deep turn-based tactics. Teams from across the galaxy vie for the ultimate championship title in fast n’ fierce puzzle battles!

Cairn

Cairn takes players on pro-climber Aava’s journey, as she embarks on the ascent of a lifetime to conquer a summit never reached before.

Cairn is a realistic mountain ascent adventure with an intuitive climbing simulation that lets players climb naturally, seamlessly moving arms and legs. Climbers are free to explore the mountain, read the rock face and decide on their route. Climbing is challenging, with difficult sections to navigate, and equipment and pitons must be used wisely. In the unforgiving high-altitude environment, climbers need to manage their resources and physical condition and make the most of what they can find, foraging for food or water or setting up a bivouac.

Petal Runner

Hop on your bike and join Cali & Kira as they explore the sun-soaked city of Sapphire Valley and train to become Petal Runners! Make deliveries, meet new friends, play minigames, and discover a wholesome slice-of-life story about growing up and letting go.

Karma: The Dark World

KARMA: The Dark World is a first-person cinematic psychological thriller set in a dystopian world where the Leviathan Corporation is omnipresent. The time is 1984, the place is East Germany, and things are not quite what they seem.

UFO50

UFO 50 is a collection of 50 single and multiplayer games that span a variety of genres, from platformers and shoot 'em ups to puzzle games, roguelites, and RPGs. Our goal is to combine a familiar 8-bit aesthetic with new ideas and modern game design.

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

All those who are lost deserve kindness. Help cute, ghostly bears find peace in this relaxing sequel to the beloved life-sim game where kindness rules and new crafting, building and camping island adventures await. Attention, Spirit Scouts! Something spooky is afoot: A bus crash has left you stranded alone on a mysterious (yet delightfully cute) island. Explore the unique island, meet and befriend cute, ghostly spirit bears who need your help to remember their pasts and find peace. Customize a bustling, beautiful campsite — crafting, decorating, and building furniture to bring life and color back to this cute island — and hopefully reunite with your lost scout troop as you gradually repair your bus.

Koira

Save a puppy and embark on a musical, hand-drawn adventure. Journey together to the heart of a magical forest. Run from danger and discover your powers.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Find your way in a world of breezy, thoughtful puzzles, along a charming journey of self-discovery.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure follows the story of Jemma, a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery. Venturing out beyond her stiflingly cozy confines, she finds an inspiring world - but also one ruled by fear, and a strange, immovable ‘static’ force. Can she disrupt a culture of stagnation, and find a place to fit into it?

Gameplay takes place on a unique, interconnected ‘grid’ that spans the entire world, snappily uniting movement, exploration, and combat. When Jemma moves, the world moves with her - creating both a playful sense of chaos, and a regular stream of small, thoughtful puzzles that twist and play with the central mechanic.

Fear the Spotlight

Fear the Spotlight is a creepy love letter to classic 90s horror experiences with a focus on rich storytelling, puzzle solving, and a tense atmosphere. This is a perfect narrative horror game for those new to the genre. Fear the Spotlight is developed by Cozy Game Pals and published by Blumhouse Games.

Screenbound

Screenbound is an innovative adventure game that mixes 2d and 3d - a dual reality system, the first game where the player controls both the First Person character and the 2d pixel art character at the same time.

It is about a mysterious quantum device, created by the mother of the main character. Upon finding the device in the garage, the player is transported to the 5th dimension.

The player's mission is to travel through interconnected levels, solve puzzles, defeat multi-dimensional enemies, and attempt to rescue mom who is trapped within the game's universe."

Zoochosis

Zoochosis is a bodycam horror simulation game. You’re a zookeeper. Identify infected mutant animals, make a vaccine and cure them. Will you save all of them and survive?

Tom the Postgirl

Take a ride with Tom through her village and discover a great deal—perhaps too much—about the locals. Her approach, although controversial, is highly effective: intense and obsessive stalking.

Psychroma

Psychroma is a narrative-driven side-scroller where you play as a digital medium. Confront the past by piecing together the broken memories of a cybernetic house, and exorcise the ghosts in the machine.

Building Relationships

Roll, jump, and wave-dash as a house on a date in this silly adventure game. Meet eccentric structures, romance eligible bachelorx pads, and uncover the meaning of life... or you could just go fishing instead (though we replaced the fish with cars to make more sense).

A Little to the Left: Seeing Stars

A Little to the Left: Seeing Stars is all about multiple solutions. Collect up to 100 stars as you discover the logic behind a multitude of ways to tidy up the house. Fold, flap, crush, join, stick, bounce, stack, strum and lovingly smash your way through a huge variety of new interactive items. Enjoy a total of 38 new levels that are layered with both easy-to-find solutions, as well as more challenging puzzles. There are also some extra cute visitors who will make an appearance as well.

Hello Again

Welcome to the world’s coziest time loop! Hello Again is a puzzling adventure game set on an island filled with ancient ruins. Explore strange locations, solve clockwork puzzles, and befriend quirky characters to uncover the island's secrets and break the loop.

Presented by the team behind critically acclaimed "Moncage", this is a transformative adventure exploring the art of waiting. Clear the game by doing nothing, but discover the power of acceptance and patience in numerous situations from birth to death. Learn to embrace life as you wait.

Afterlove EP

From the creator of Coffee Talk and What Comes After, comes a slice-of-life adventure set in modern Jakarta about love, loss and finding your own way forward. Step into the shoes of Rama, a young musician struggling to move on with life after the death of his girlfriend, Cinta.

Phoenix Springs

Lose yourself in the mystery of Phoenix Springs, a modern point-and-click set in a striking neo-noir world. It begins with an investigation: find your brother Leo. You already know where it ends.

Tides of Tomorrow

Welcome to Elynd, a world struggling to survive after the Great Flood. A deadly plastification is killing softly all the livings. On this ocean planet, the challenges are numerous, find a cure, explore floating platforms or deal with all the communities. But as you delve into the mystery of Elynd, you won't be alone...

Follow your friend's adventure closely, as their actions will shape your story, forcing you to adapt whether you like it or not.

Meet a diverse cast of characters with different perspectives, moods, and goals. Choose your allies carefully, as your decisions will create new enemies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles