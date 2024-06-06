Bittersweet Birthday Launches in Q2 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer World Eat Games announced Bittersweet Birthday will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Q2 2025.

"Our main inspirations for Bittersweet Birthday have been Monster Hunter (Portable 3rd, specifically), The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, OneShot, Undertale, and Hyper Light Drifter," said World Eater Games’ Ricardo Noriega. "Our goal is to make cool games that we would love to play ourselves, but see no similar option in the market."

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Bittersweet Birthday is an action RPG where every combat encounter in the game is a challenging and unique experience. Players must learn enemy patterns and plan movements in order to tear down their opponent in fierce battles that combine Soulslike dodge roll mechanics with bullet hell mayhem. Players make use of punch combos, blocks, parries and powerful cancel attacks to topple an eclectic cast of antagonists who get progressively more challenging in multiple phases.

Outside of battle, players will uncover the mysteries surrounding the past of the protagonist through exploration and a colorful cast of characters. They can complete side quests and discover secret items to unlock Memories that affect their style of combat. Or, take a break with mini games, including darts, Gachapon, and more.

Story

You wake up…dazed, and with no memories. As you ask yourself where you are and how you got there, a strange voice breaks through the speaker system offering you a way out. Unstable individuals are hunting you down and it looks like your only chance of escape…is to listen…

Among the traumas and the broken memories, gather up the pieces of your past and get ready… You’ve got a birthday party to attend.

Features:

A story of mystery driven by endearing characters.

Punishing combat where reading the enemy is the key to victory.

A lively village with friendly residents and interlocking quests ready to explore.

Hand drawn pixel-art with beautifully designed backgrounds.

A darts mini-game! Well, darts are being used, at least…

A Gachapon machine with 48 collectibles up for grabs.

Dog!

