Slice of Life Action Adventure Game MOTORSLICE Announced for PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Regular Studio have announced slice of life action adventure game inspired by the Prince of Persia series, MOTORSLICE, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by the Prince of Persia series, traverse liminal brutalist landscapes and fight massive heavy machines in this slice of life action-adventure game.

Features:

Fluid acrobatic gameplay. Climb, run, and slide your way around.

Sharp your senses with addictive and brutal fast-paced combat. You die easily, but you kill easily.

Climb massive heavy machines in epic boss fights.

Traverse liminal spaces and parkour through brutalist landscapes.

Minimalist atmospheric adventure with hardcore challenges.

Slice-of-life story about a girl doing a routine job in a megastructure.

Gorgeous pixelated modern low-poly graphics.

Solve problems with physics oriented objects.

Get in, eliminate all the machines, get out. That was the job. But upon arriving at an abandoned megastructure, a girl named "P" discovers an imposing dreadful machine, and she soon realizes that this is no ordinary job.

