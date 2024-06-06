Everafter Falls Releases June 20 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Akupara Games and developer SquareHusky announced the farming adventure game, Everafter Falls, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on June 20.

View the launch date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You once had a serene and peaceful existence right here in Everafter Falls. Don’t you remember?

You wake up to discover your previous life was nothing but a simulation. You’ve no memory of this place, your quaint animal neighbors, the refreshing wind and fragrant flowers, the little farm you had tucked away just outside town, none of it. But once you spend a little time with your forgotten friends and your helpful pet, doesn’t Everafter Falls just feel perfect? Isn’t it where you always wanted to be?

Sure, you’ll need to farm, fish and fight your way back to prominence in the tiny, cozy town, but you know your way around a sword, right? You know how to water your farm and progress through the dungeons. You know how to upgrade your stats and beat back tougher and tougher enemies, don’t you? Just give those cards a good chomp and you’ll have everything you need!

Of course, if you need a little help, don’t worry! Automated drones can expand your inventory, tend to your harvest, and even help you fight. And your pet missed you more than anything while you were under. They’re here to help out around the farm, learning all sorts of neat things, like tilling your soil, watering your crops, and even teleporting you across the map. What? You’ve never heard of a teleporting cat before?

It’s Everafter Falls! Things are peaceful here. There’s nothing to worry about… right?

Lifestyle Farming Sim

Farm, fish, and forage a huge collection of items to make the most efficient yet cozy farm.

Uncover the Mystery

Help your new friends with their extremely important small-town drama through quests and conversation.

Enlist Your Friends’ Aid

Tackle your farm’s toughest challenges with a friend in split-screen co-op!

Delve through Dungeons

Four different dungeons will test your agility, strength and cunning as you fight your way to dangerous bosses!

Become an Expert

Equip helpful little drones to help automate your farm keeping things running even when you’re down in the dungeons.

