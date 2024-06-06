Xbox Game Pass Adds The Callisto Protocol, Still Wakes the Deep, and More - News

/ 348 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler II, Depersonalization, Isonzo, The Callisto Protocol, and Still Wakes the Deep.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Making a return to the Game Pass library today! Embark on an epic journey across the vast and wondrous world of Orsterra and discover the captivating stories of each of the eight travelers. Use each character’s distinctive abilities in and out of battle and make decisions to shape your path.

Octopath Traveler II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

In this critically acclaimed second title in the Octopath Traveler series, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era in the land of Solistia. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey in this role-playing adventure.

Coming Soon

Depersonalization (PC) – June 12

A tabletop role-playing game inspired by Call of Cthulhu with rich branching narratives. Depersonalization consists of multiple story modes, each of which has multiple endings and branching routes, striving to build a diverse, themed world.

Isonzo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

Ferocious Alpine warfare will test your tactical skills in this authentic WWI first-person shooter. Fight high-altitude battles among the scenic peaks, rugged valleys and idyllic towns of Northern Italy. The Great War on the Italian Front is brought to life and elevated to unexpected heights!

The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

Survive to escape the horrors of Callisto. Use a unique blend of shooting and brutal close-quarters melee combat to fight your way through the maximum-security Black Iron Prison. Battle evolving inhuman creatures, scavenge for new weapons and uncover the conspiracy lurking on Jupiter’s Dead Moon.

Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 18

Available on day one with Game Pass! From the award-winning developers at The Chinese Room comes a terrifying tale of isolation. You are trapped on an oil rig in the North Sea, running from an unknowable horror that has come aboard. With no escape and no way to fight back, all you can do is survive. Learn more about Still Wakes the Deep in Xbox Wire’s hands-on preview.

DLC / Game Updates

Minecraft 15 Year Anniversary – Available until June 22

The party isn’t over for Minecraft’s 15th Anniversary! Get Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends, and more for up to 50% off through June 22. And don’t forget to head to Minecraft Marketplace to pick up your free anniversary world, cape, and add-on! Learn more on Minecraft.net.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Sea of Thieves: Ebon Flintlock Pack – Available now

Start your fights in style or share a drink with your crew! With the Ebon Flintlock Pistol, Obsidian Flag and Onyx Tankard, you’ll always look the perfectly piratical part.

Vigor: Heatwave Havoc Pack – Available now

Leave the winter’s chill behind and come bask in the Norwegian sun with our Heatwave Havoc Pack! Enjoy new stylish accessories, crates full of loot, and loads of guns to keep the party going. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

MultiVersus: MVP Pack 1 – Available now

MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter that brings the depth of iconic WB stars to life across the nearly endless possibilities of play. The MultiVersus MVP Pack offers in-game content to further customize and boost your play for subscription members.

Leaving June 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in before they go or use your membership discount to save up to 20% off your purchase to keep them in your library!

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) High on Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Bookwalker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles