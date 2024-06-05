The Last of Us HBO Series Season 2 Will Have 7 Episodes, Could be Seasons 3 and 4 - News

The second season for The Last of Us HBO TV series entered production last month.

The series co-creators, executive producers, showrunners and directors Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann speaking with Deadline announced the second season will consist of seven episodes. However, one of the episodes will be "quite big" in length.

They did reveal a potential third season would be "Significantly larger" and potentially bigger in scope. It is was also teased a fourth season could also happen.

"The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons," said Mazin. "When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the national breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes."

Mazin added, "We don’t think that we’re going to be able to tell the story even within two seasons [2 and 3] because we’re taking our time and go down interesting pathways which we did a little bit in Season 1 too.

"We feel like it’s almost assuredly going to be the case that — as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television — Season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require Season 4."

Mazin later in the interviews stated, "One thing is absolutely for sure, I don’t see how we could tell the story that remains after Season 2 is complete in one more season."

New cast for season two includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jessie, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Ariela Barer as Mel, and Spencer Lord as Owen.

The Last of Us season two will premiere sometime in 2025.

