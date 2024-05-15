The Last of Us HBO Series Season 2 Has Entered Production - News

HBO has announced the second season for The Last of Us has entered production and has shared the first two images of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie from the second season.

New cast for season 2 includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jessie, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Ariela Barer as Mel, and Spencer Lord as Owen.

The Last of Us season two will premiere sometime in 2025.

View the two images of Joel and Ellie below:

