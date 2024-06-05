Rumor: The Last of Us Part II: Remastered for PC Has Been Ready for At Least 7 Months - News

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered for PC has reportedly been finished for at leas seven months, according to reliable leaker Billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The leaker spoke with insider sources that claim the PC version of The Last of Us Part II: Remastered has been in development since at least 2021.

"Furthermore, and this is the most important information in this article, we believe that the development of the game is well finished , and this dates back to at least November 2023," said the leaker.

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered released for the PlayStation 5 in January 2024, while the original version released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020. The remake of The Last of Us released for the PlayStation 5 in September 2022, while the PC version released six months later in March 2023.

It is possible Sony Interactive Entertainment is waiting to release the PC version of The Last of Us Part II: Remastered alongside the second season of The Last of Us HBO TV series, which recently entered production. It is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

