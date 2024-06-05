Rumor: The Last of Us Part II: Remastered for PC Has Been Ready for At Least 7 Months - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 677 Views
The Last of Us Part II: Remastered for PC has reportedly been finished for at leas seven months, according to reliable leaker Billbil-kun on Dealabs.
The leaker spoke with insider sources that claim the PC version of The Last of Us Part II: Remastered has been in development since at least 2021.
"Furthermore, and this is the most important information in this article, we believe that the development of the game is well finished , and this dates back to at least November 2023," said the leaker.
The Last of Us Part II: Remastered released for the PlayStation 5 in January 2024, while the original version released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020. The remake of The Last of Us released for the PlayStation 5 in September 2022, while the PC version released six months later in March 2023.
It is possible Sony Interactive Entertainment is waiting to release the PC version of The Last of Us Part II: Remastered alongside the second season of The Last of Us HBO TV series, which recently entered production. It is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.
Pulling a Nintendo of intentionally delaying the release of a game for strategic purposes. Nintendo will sit on a completed game for months at a time. Although in this case it keeps in line with their previously announced strategy that will also not piss off the fanbase too much lol
I think it will be announced during SGF. PS are supposed to attend
Probably. Idk why they couldn't have announced it alongside Ragnarök at the recent SOP though.
Yeah, or they release it when season 2 comes out on HBO but I think that's at least a year away
They did that for Spiderman 2 I believe last year, showed the release date at SGF (or some other event Geoff Keighley hosted)
Sony has, and even just recently restated this, that they want to always keep a gap between single-player games' release on the console and PC. If you follow their trends, the idea seems to be you can have a 6 month gap between remastered ports coming to PC (see: Last of Us Part 1, Part II), while the gap for the first release is closer to around 18 months and after the single-player DLC has released on the console side (see: God of War Ragnarök with Valhalla DLC, Horizon Forbidden West with Burning Shores DLC, Ghost of Tsushima with Legends DLC).
Yeah, to me it seems like not only a gap btw the PS5 release, but also from other games getting their PC release. That's just the strategy.
Work on this moat likely happened alongside the PS5 port hence why it is possibly, based on rumours, in the current finished state it's in.
Ultimately, it doesn't matter. It's coming, and probably end this year.
Unfortunately the demon's souls gap is almost 4 years!
haha, well in this case I don't know, it could very well be a license issue. Demon's Souls might be Sony's IP, but Sony did not develop it. FromSoftware did the original, and (legally allowed) Bluepoint to do the remake. Could very well be that FromSoftware allowed the remake to only ever be published on PS5.
This is the same issue with Bloodborne: Sony owns the IP, but FromSoftware made it. I am betting that Sony cannot even publish an update for it, developed by a third-party dev for example, without FromSoftware's blessing in some way. Which is why Bloodborne still has bad frame-pacing and no PS5 backwards-compatibility enhancements. Sony maybe could develop a whole new sequel to it without any legal issues, but without FromSoftware making that sequel, they probably don't see it as anything a fan would want (and they would be right!)
Nice strategy Sony!
And they should take their time after that part 1 abysmal launch lol