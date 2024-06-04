AI Confidential Announced for PC - News

Developer Critical Wit has announced AI Confidential for PC via Steam. No release date was given.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Artificial Intelligence, Real Problems

You are Makenzy Turner, an affable RoboTechnician employed by AI megacorp, Indelligent Solutions. With your trusty assistant ARI, use high-tech tools and old-fashioned empathy to mend everything from broken parts to broken hearts.

Key Features:

A unique, playful and intuitive emoji-driven dialog system.

An unforgettable cast of purpose-built patients to meet and help.

An array of environments in a solarpunk future to explore.

Classic adventure game inventory puzzles… minus the moon logic.

From hardware repair, to virus removal, assist your patients with invasive aplomb.

Decommission ‘lost causes,’ and return their cores to R&D.

Just (Re)Act Naturally!

AIC’s emoji interactions place the emphasis on disposition and emotional intent. Unlike conventional (text-driven) dialog systems, react to what’s been said, using emoji to influence the tenor and tone of conversations.

Robotic Rehabilitation in Four ‘Simple’ Steps

Step 1: The Owner, the Bot, & the Boss ( Case Briefing )

Meet your purpose-built patient to get their perspective. Get marching orders from HQ, and a hot take from the broken bot’s owner.



Step 2: Solarpunk Sleuthing ( Explore & Investigate )

Uncover possible causes of malfunctions and misbehavior. Chat with other AI in the area for clues and leads.



Step 3: Subjective Solutions ( Diagnosis & Treatment )

Determine a diagnosis, and evaluate a possible treatment... or three. Execute the “best” option, or consider doing something… unsanctioned.



Step 4: Rocks and Hard Places ( Metanarrative Mindfulness )

What’s best for the patient isn’t always what the customer or your company wants. Your decisions dictate the fates of your patients, relationships... and career.

