Flock Launches July 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developers Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg announced the multiplayer co-op game, Flock, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 1.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Flock is a multiplayer co-op game where players take on the role of flying shepherds, each tending to their own unique herd of adorable flying creatures.

The game is an ode to the joy of flight and discovery. Starting with a small herd of hover-sheep, you nurture and fly them toward fresh, untouched pastures. Along the way, you will discover the secrets of the beautiful uplands and its wild creatures.

Weird flying creatures. Are they fish? Birds? Snakes? It’s a real mystery. They are mostly friendly though, and with a bit of skill you can charm them to join your flock.

As your flock grows and your sheep get woolier, you can use the wool you shear from them for hats, cardigans, even socks!

Will you find all the creatures? Even the super rare and elusive ones? Will you keep them to yourself or share them with your friends? Will you knit the longest scarf ever seen? Will you find the fabled Golden Bewl?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles