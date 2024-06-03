Neil Druckmann: Naughty Dog 'Will Not be The Last of Us Studio Forever' - News

Naughty Dog Studio Head and Head of Creative Neil Druckmann in an interview with the Los Angeles Times said the studio will not always be focused on The last of Us franchise.

"I promise you, we will not be The Last of Us studio forever," said Druckmann.

Druckmann did tease Naughty Dog has several games in development right now, including "multiple single-player projects."

He added, "We create experiences that are steeped in story and character, especially relationships. The stories have some sort of philosophical core that everything is going to revolve around and feed into."

Naughty Dog did cancel The Last of Us Online in December 2023, so it could focus on single-player narrative games instead of continuing work on this game and be forced to become solely a live service games oriented studio.

Druckmannin in February did tease he had a "concept" for The Last of Us Part 3 that is as exciting as the first two entries in the series.

The second season for The Last of Us HBO TV series entered production last month.

