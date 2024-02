Silent Hill: The Short Message Surpasses 1 Million Downloads - News

posted 1 hour ago

Konami announced Silent Hill: The Short Message has topped one million downloads since it released for free on the PlayStation 5 on January 31.

Read details on the game below:

Following messages from her friend Maya, Anita finds herself at a crumbling apartment block, infamous for rumors of suicides. Drawn inside, Anita soon finds her sense of reality shattered as she encounters bizarre, otherworldly spaces, haunted by a twisted monster. Maya's message was clear — "can't leave til you find it" — but what is it that Anita is really looking for?

An all-new, modern Silent Hill experience, powered by the latest in game technology, now available free to play exclusively on PlayStation 5.

