Hack-and-Slash Game Burning Sword: Death Sun Launches in 2025 for PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Nomadic Games announced the hack-and-slash action game, Burning Sword: Death Sun, will launch for PC via Steam in 2025.

Burning Sword: Death Sun immerses players into an ancient martial world, where Zhang Yìxian, a top-ranked sword master, seeks to avenge his fallen master in a seamless blend of challenging Soulslike gameplay and fluid hack-and-slash action, creating a uniquely captivating experience unlike any other.

Story

Amid an era of chaos and turmoil, marked by oppression and brutality, various martial sects expanded their dominion and seized control over the entire kingdom. In the relentless pursuit of dominance, martial masters fight and kill anyone who gets in their way. Zhang Yìxian, leader of the Crimson Dust Demon Sect, emerges from the depths of hell with a singular purpose to take revenge on the supreme ruler, Gao Tian Qi. An endless battle between two formidable martial masters, but only one shall prevail.

Wuxia Action Combat

Encounter diverse combat scenarios and master your martial arts skills through secret techniques and inner strength. Empower yourself with the Burning Sword to maintain your stance and amplify your attacks, unleashing even greater power.

Martial Experts Fight

Duels with martial masters from across the martial world. You must utilize physical strength, inner strength, and sect’s techniques to conquer each master you face along the way.

Visuals

Enter the world of martial arts filled with the classic artistry of Chinese wuxia movies. Utilize sword techniques, palm strikes, and inner strength. Powered by Unreal Engine 5.

